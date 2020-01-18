Short Interest in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Increases By 5.8%

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 5,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC opened at $379.97 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $262.77 and a 12-month high of $384.68. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.92 and a 200-day moving average of $354.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

