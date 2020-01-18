Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Short Interest Update

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $178.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ohio Valley Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

