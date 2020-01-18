Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Short Interest Update

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $117.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.03. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $119.50.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortinet to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.65.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,385.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $265,859.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,603.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,640,000 after buying an additional 536,513 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,844,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,703,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 34,525.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,916,000 after buying an additional 1,166,953 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 16.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,863,000 after buying an additional 149,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,163,000 after buying an additional 176,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.