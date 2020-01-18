Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Baidu from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 44.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,216,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,933,000 after acquiring an additional 681,970 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 1,299.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 677,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,482,000 after purchasing an additional 628,859 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at $48,043,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Baidu by 33.6% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,513,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,529,000 after purchasing an additional 380,364 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baidu by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,427,000 after purchasing an additional 373,165 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.43 and a 200-day moving average of $113.04. Baidu has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $186.22.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

