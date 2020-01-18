Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 974,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Corecivic during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Corecivic by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Corecivic by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Corecivic by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Corecivic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $16.20 on Friday. Corecivic has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. Corecivic’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

