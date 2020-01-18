Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $50.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.27. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,098.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $362,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,058,180.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 114.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,293,000 after buying an additional 2,202,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 130.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,234,000 after buying an additional 1,085,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,220,000 after buying an additional 452,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,460.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,188,000 after buying an additional 425,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $10,743,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

