PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on PBF Energy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen raised PBF Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $4,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,292,385 shares of company stock worth $71,434,520 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth about $52,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 362.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

