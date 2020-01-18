Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Receives Hold Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super League Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Super League Gaming stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. Super League Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $793,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.