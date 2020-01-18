Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRQ. CIBC reduced their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$0.35 price objective on Petrus Resources and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $13.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Petrus Resources will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company holds 55% working interest in Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 31,767 net acres of undeveloped land and 13,216 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

