ProSight Global’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 21st (NASDAQ:PROS)

ProSight Global’s (NASDAQ:PROS) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 21st. ProSight Global had issued 7,857,145 shares in its IPO on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,030 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of ProSight Global’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research firms recently commented on PROS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ProSight Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

PROS stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. ProSight Global has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.57.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the third quarter valued at about $5,992,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the third quarter valued at about $316,751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the third quarter valued at about $2,445,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the third quarter valued at about $2,192,000.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

