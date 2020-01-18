Fellazo Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) Lock-Up Period To End on January 21st

Fellazo’s (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 21st. Fellazo had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of FLLCU stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11. Fellazo has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fellazo stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fellazo Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

Fellazo Inc intends to focus its search for target businesses in the health food and supplement sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Yongkang, China.

