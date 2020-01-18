Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.84, but opened at $48.53. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Luckin Coffee shares last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 12,882,538 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luckin Coffee presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the second quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the third quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the second quarter worth $146,000.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.84 million. Luckin Coffee’s revenue for the quarter was up 557.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.