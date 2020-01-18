Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Price Up 1.3% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) rose 1.3% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $57.36 and last traded at $57.18, approximately 616,742 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 10,113,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.44.

The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.1% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

About Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

