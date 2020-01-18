Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $240.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Autodesk traded as high as $194.28 and last traded at $194.03, with a volume of 39631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.23.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 235.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Autodesk by 45.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Autodesk by 16.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 454.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,757.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

