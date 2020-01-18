Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $61.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Apollo Global Management traded as high as $50.37 and last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 921542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APO. JMP Securities cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.