Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ares Management traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 59186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 141,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 145,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,468,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Ares Management had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 90.14%.

About Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

