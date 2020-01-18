Cranswick (LON:CWK) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,100. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cranswick traded as high as GBX 3,666 ($48.22) and last traded at GBX 3,644.59 ($47.94), with a volume of 60753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,396 ($44.67).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) target price (up previously from GBX 3,300 ($43.41)) on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cranswick currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,170 ($41.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,288.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,986.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 26.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.70 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

About Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

