Allworth Financial LP Acquires Shares of 1,500 ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,658,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ITT by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,389,000 after purchasing an additional 570,860 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ITT by 25.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,006,000 after purchasing an additional 358,990 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 197.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 363,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,000 after buying an additional 241,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 581.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 230,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,120,000 after buying an additional 197,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.67. ITT Inc has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $173,591.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Macinnis sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $29,051.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,197 shares of company stock worth $920,969. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ITT from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

