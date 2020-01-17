Alpine Global Management LLC Has $837,000 Holdings in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Alpine Global Management LLC lessened its holdings in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 262,756 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Endurance International Group worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,896,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 197,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $755.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 1.33. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.51 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Endurance International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Endurance International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

