5,843 Shares in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Bought by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2,853.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASY opened at $167.14 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $179.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.30.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

