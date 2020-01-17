Allworth Financial LP Sells 97 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Allergan were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGN. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,844,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 1,665.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,813,000 after buying an additional 2,928,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after buying an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 415.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,114,000 after buying an additional 1,432,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,436,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGN opened at $193.83 on Friday. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $194.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.50.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGN. UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (up from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.90.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

