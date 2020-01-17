Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,135,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,366,000 after buying an additional 7,178,129 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after buying an additional 3,006,026 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,618,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,385,000 after buying an additional 1,478,875 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,389,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,088,000 after buying an additional 670,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,007,000.

VTV opened at $121.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.23 and its 200-day moving average is $113.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $121.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9093 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

