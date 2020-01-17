Allworth Financial LP Has $192,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 20,030.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229,751 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 53.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,335,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $101,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,715,000 after acquiring an additional 632,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 929 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.59 per share, with a total value of $99,951.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,667.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $28,478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,800,975,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $141.43 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.57. The company has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.