NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 49,730 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,702,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Cascend Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $248.93 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $131.00 and a 1-year high of $252.99. The company has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

