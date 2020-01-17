Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 100.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFG stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $60.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

