Allworth Financial LP Purchases 267 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW opened at $119.27 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

