Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,636,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,568,000 after acquiring an additional 962,779 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,236,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,143,000 after purchasing an additional 954,690 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 856.8% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 291,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 260,753 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,672,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,386,000 after purchasing an additional 248,634 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 313,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 125,755 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $56.46 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

