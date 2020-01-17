Allworth Financial LP Has $136,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $79.14 and a 12 month high of $85.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1873 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

