Allworth Financial LP Buys 307 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 214.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.55.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $305.95 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.65 and a fifty-two week high of $307.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total transaction of $5,215,907.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,803,977 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.