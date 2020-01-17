Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $252.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.74 and a fifty-two week high of $252.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.38. The company has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.69.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.