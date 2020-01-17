Allworth Financial LP Buys New Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,556,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

NYSE XYL opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

