Allworth Financial LP Purchases 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 288,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,450.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,359.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,250.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,000.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,442.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.05.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

