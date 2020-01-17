Allworth Financial LP Purchases 271 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 37.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 14.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.6% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 129,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

NYSE:IR opened at $132.89 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $92.24 and a 52 week high of $138.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.