Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,763,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,576,000 after acquiring an additional 641,500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,257,000 after acquiring an additional 672,259 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,969,000 after acquiring an additional 166,998 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,222,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 768,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,503,000 after acquiring an additional 48,020 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE stock opened at $155.18 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $111.47 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

In related news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $699,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

