Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Progressive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,386 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of PGR opened at $75.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.25 and a 52 week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Allworth Financial LP Sells 97 Shares of Allergan plc
Allworth Financial LP Sells 97 Shares of Allergan plc
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Position Increased by Allworth Financial LP
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Position Increased by Allworth Financial LP
Allworth Financial LP Has $192,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co
Allworth Financial LP Has $192,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co
NVIDIA Co. Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP
NVIDIA Co. Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP
Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Principal Financial Group Inc
Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Principal Financial Group Inc
Allworth Financial LP Purchases 267 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
Allworth Financial LP Purchases 267 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report