Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Progressive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,386 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of PGR opened at $75.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.25 and a 52 week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

