Allworth Financial LP Takes Position in American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in American National BankShares by 29,833.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in American National BankShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in American National BankShares by 13.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in American National BankShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American National BankShares by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 38.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of American National BankShares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American National BankShares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $37.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.09. American National BankShares Inc has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.09 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that American National BankShares Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

