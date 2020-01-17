Allworth Financial LP Has $275,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,897 shares of company stock worth $8,580,954 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $174.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.94 and its 200 day moving average is $166.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

