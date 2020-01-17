Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 10,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,580,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after acquiring an additional 547,493 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 487,229 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Honeywell International by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after acquiring an additional 243,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Shares of HON opened at $182.26 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.19 and a twelve month high of $183.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

