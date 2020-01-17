Affiance Financial LLC Sells 250 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,023,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 990,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

Shares of CVX opened at $116.89 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.17 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.52. The firm has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

