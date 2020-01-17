366 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $924,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71,232.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,037,000 after purchasing an additional 470,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $870.24 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $509.01 and a 52-week high of $877.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $835.86 and a 200-day moving average of $803.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 96.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $904.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $819.87.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.