Allworth Financial LP Buys 698 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 164,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,938,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,378,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,130,000 after buying an additional 74,807 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $209.57 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $176.74 and a 52-week high of $209.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9101 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

