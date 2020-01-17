Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 51,497 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

ABBV opened at $89.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.96. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

