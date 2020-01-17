Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Visa by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $200.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $386.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $201.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.