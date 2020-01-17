Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,731,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,632,392,000 after purchasing an additional 478,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,034,615,000 after purchasing an additional 266,095 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $228.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.33. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $172.00 and a twelve month high of $239.31. The stock has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. DZ Bank cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.