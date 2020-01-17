Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $460,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564,340 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Intel by 978.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intel by 762.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.66.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

