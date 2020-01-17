Brandon John Moore Sells 5,000 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brandon John Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $216,433.92.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,592,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,367,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,254,000 after purchasing an additional 896,341 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,967 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after purchasing an additional 815,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,041,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.