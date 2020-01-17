David Thomas Evans Sells 3,000 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,504.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Thomas Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, David Thomas Evans sold 22,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,920.00.

On Monday, December 16th, David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, David Thomas Evans sold 22,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,401,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, David Thomas Evans sold 21,281 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,191,310.38.

On Friday, November 15th, David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $171,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, David Thomas Evans sold 12,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $620,280.00.

On Friday, November 1st, David Thomas Evans sold 5,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $204,900.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, David Thomas Evans sold 6,906 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $289,430.46.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. Cardlytics Inc has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $90.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 1.72.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The company had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 16,371.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 166.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.