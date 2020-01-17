David Thomas Evans Sells 3,000 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,504.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Thomas Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 2nd, David Thomas Evans sold 22,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,920.00.
  • On Monday, December 16th, David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 3rd, David Thomas Evans sold 22,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,401,400.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 26th, David Thomas Evans sold 21,281 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,191,310.38.
  • On Friday, November 15th, David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $171,360.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 13th, David Thomas Evans sold 12,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $620,280.00.
  • On Friday, November 1st, David Thomas Evans sold 5,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $204,900.00.
  • On Tuesday, October 29th, David Thomas Evans sold 6,906 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $289,430.46.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. Cardlytics Inc has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $90.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 1.72.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The company had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 16,371.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 166.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Allworth Financial LP Has $275,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing
Honeywell International Inc. Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP
Affiance Financial LLC Sells 250 Shares of Chevron Co.
366 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Bought by Allworth Financial LP
Allworth Financial LP Buys 698 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc


