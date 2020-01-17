Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Director Sells $317,056.01 in Stock

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $317,056.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,802.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SKY opened at $35.47 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.92.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $354.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline during the second quarter valued at $26,062,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after buying an additional 797,675 shares in the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Skyline by 227.1% during the second quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 614,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after buying an additional 426,665 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyline during the third quarter valued at about $12,546,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Skyline by 82.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 613,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after buying an additional 276,968 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

