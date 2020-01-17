Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CEO Anastasios Gianakakos Sells 5,000 Shares

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $376,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,919,068.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anastasios Gianakakos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 12,687 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $868,425.15.

On Friday, January 3rd, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $359,000.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $325,100.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $295,350.00.

NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $75.18 on Friday. Myokardia Inc has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.41.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. Equities analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the first quarter worth $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter worth $223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 21.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 27,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 10.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Myokardia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

