Shelly O’brien Sells 4,500 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $328,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,408.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.74. Envestnet Inc has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $75.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENV. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,392,000 after purchasing an additional 920,535 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,053,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,595,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 110,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

